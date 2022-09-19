The two-day nomination exercise of candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members of Parliament has kicked off today.

Parliament has so far nominated four independent candidates. The election for Uganda’s representative to EALA is on September 29.

Among those nominated by this afternoon are; Jacqueline Amongin, Dr. Dennis Kapyata, Daniel Muwonge, and Stella Kiryowa.

During the nomination exercise, the clerk to parliament, Adolf Mwesige said all candidates will be subjected to a verification committee that is set to be formed tomorrow.