Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examination Board has revealed that a total of four babies are reported to have been delivered during the just concluded primary leaving examinations.

According to the press statement from the spokesperson of Uneb Jenipher Kalule, there have been no major cases of examination malpractice, except for a few people who attempted to interfere with the security of the examinations in areas of Nakasongola, Luwero, Mukono, and Kampala.

She says the suspects were promptly arrested and investigations continue and if convicted, they will be charged under the new act, where a person involved in examination malpractice is liable to a fine not exceeding five million shillings or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

She also says the board has not received any cases of candidates who failed to sit for their examination due to failure by their teachers to remit registration fees.

Kalule however says the exams were interrupted by rain that saw candidates begin exams late.