By Cleopus Tukamarwa

At least four inmates from Kakondo Prison in Lyantonde District have died and about eight others sustained severe injuries following an accident that occurred this morning.

The accident happened at Kiterede Village, Malango Sub-county in Lwengo District.

Eyewitnesses say the inmates were traveling to a yet to be known destination in a Toyota Saloon car Reg. No. UBF472K.

Two people are said to have died on spot, while the other two died at Lyantonde hospital where they had been taken following the crash.

Preliminary police investigations show that the incident happened when one of the prisoners reportedly grabbed the driver of the vehicle and he lost the control of the vehicle veering off the road killing 4 inmates and injuring 8 others.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga says injured have been rushed to Masaka regional referral hospital as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.