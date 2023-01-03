By Clement Aluma & Marko Taibot

Police in Obongi district are holding four journalists over unknown reasons. This follows the arrest of Mr. Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the former Member of Parliament for Obongi County for inciting violence.

The four are Scovin Iceta of Daily Monitor and NTV, Ronald Debo of TBS FM, Stephen Onzimai and Mustafa Safi of Voice of Madi FM.

The quadruple had gone to Obongi district to follow up on Fungaroo’s arrest who was picked up by the security forces as he had gone for a funeral.

“They have confined us in a room not able to move, they have left us with all our gadgets but we are being guarded by the police and the army here at Obongi CPS”, Mr. Scovin Iceta said.

The North Western Police spokesperson Mr. Ignatius Dragudu said he had talked to the regional police commander about the release of the journalists.

“I told them that let them release the journalists to do their work, I don’t know why journalists should be arrested when they are doing their work,” Dragudu said.

“I have quickly called the Regional police commander to inform him about the arrest of the four journalists. We are going to talk to the district police commander of Obongi to release them. It is not proper to arrest a journalist while in the line of duty,” Mr. Dragudu added.

He further noted that journalists should be left to do their work as long as they do it within their ethics, further condemning their arrest.

By press time, they had not been released nor had their statements been recorded.