Rubaga Division Resident City Commissioner, Anderson Burora, has revealed that four Kampala Capital City Authority officials were arrested yesterday over alleged extortion and investigations are ongoing to peruse their case in courts of law.

Burora says this year, his office is focusing on fighting corruption in the division that is affecting service delivery to the city dwellers

While unveiling his targets for the New Year to the media at his office this morning, Burora said that due to corruption, Rubaga Division has failed to hit its revenue collection targets.

He noted that in recent years, the division has been collecting between Shs6-8Bn instead of Shs30bn in a financial year.

Burora also noted some individuals especially city planners have been extorting money from city tycoons to shield them from paying taxes which has led to loss of government revenue.