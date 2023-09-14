By Barbra Nalweyiso

At least four people have been confirmed dead following a road crash that occurred at Naama Village on the Mityana-Mubende highway.

The Wednesday crash involved a Mitsubishi Fuso truck registration number UBK 415N which collided head-on with an Isuzu tipper truck number UBH 369J at about 5pm.

Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala identified one of the deceased as Robert Bukenya, 25 a resident of Naama Village in Mityana Municipality who was the driver of the Isuzu tipper and three others yet to be identified.

“The driver of Mitsubishi Fuso was driving from Mityana side heading to Mubende and when he reached Mumsa High School, he tried to overtake a trailer and ended up colliding head-on with an Isuzu tipper loaded with sand

that was coming from the Mubende direction,” she said.

The driver of the ill-fated Mitsubishi Fuso fled the scene and police have since launched a manhunt as investigations continue.

Ms Kawala urged motorists to avoid overtaking when they cannot clearly see the road ahead.

The bodies were taken to Mityana hospital for postmortem and wreckages towed to Mityana police station.