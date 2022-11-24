Four Moyo district local government officials have been charged before the Anti-corruption Court in Kololo for allegedly abusing their offices and causing a financial loss of over Shs244 million.

The officials are Alfred Adaku, the acting chief finance officer, Bosco Madrara, principal human resource officer, Lulu Natal, the senior human resource officer and Jane Aserua Clara, the acting senior accountant.

On Wednesday, they appeared before grade one magistrate Ebert Asiimwe and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial magistrate released them on a cash bail of Shs3 million and Shs2 million each respectively and their sureties each bonded Shs20 million no-cash.

Led by Ssennoga Mawano, IGG’s prosecution team states that Lulu Natal, Madrara Bosco and

Alfred Adaku during the financial year 2018/2019, in Moyo district while performing their duties as senior human resource officer, principal human resource officer and senior finance officer negligently facilitated twenty-three staff of Moyo district local government to be irregularly paid salary arrears, knowing or having reason to believe that their acts would cause financial loss and indeed occasioned a loss of Shs244,247,107 to their employer (government).

IGG further alleges that the accused during the financial year 2020/2021, the senior human resource officer, principal human resource officer and accountant of Moyo district arbitrarily enabled twenty-four (24) staff of the mentioned district to be falsely paid salary arrears and thereby occasioned a loss of Shs268,265,343 to the prejudice of their employer.