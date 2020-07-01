

By Shamim Nateebwa

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from the 2,059 samples tested yesterday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 893.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, of the 4 confirmed cases one is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, while 3 are contacts and alerts, 2 of whom are from Kyotera and 1 from Amuru district.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 837 covid-19 recoveries with no related death.

There 184 active cases on admission, 162 are Ugandans, 3 refugees and 19 foreigners.

The ministry of health has clarified that although the foreigners are admitted in Uganda, they are not captured in the cumulative confirmed cases.

Sixteen foreign truck drivers; 11 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed into the country.