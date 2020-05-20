By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 4 new COVID-19 cases out of the 2,228 samples tested yesterday.

According to the statement issued by the Director General of Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, 2 cases are from 500 community samples while other 2 are from 1,728 samples of truck drivers.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Uganda 264 with 80 admitted cases and all in stable condition with 65 recoveries and no related death.

The 36 foreign truck drivers who recently tested positive have since been handed back to their countries of origin.