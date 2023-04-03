The General Court Martial has granted bail to four National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. The Court’s chairman, Brig. General Robert Freeman Mugabe denied bail to the remaining 28 suspects on grounds that they presented sureties who are not substantial.

The released four have been ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs500,000 each, and blocked from moving out of Kampala and Wakiso without court’s permission.

The 4 who are now out on bail, Richard Nyombi, Denis Kamya, Ngobi Shafiq, and a one Ronald were also ordered to report before court thrice a month.

They are charged with unlawful possession of ammunitions which is a monopoly of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).