By Benjamin Jumbe

The statehouse anti-corruption unit has arrested four officials from the office of the prime minister.

This follows complaints raised over irregularities in the process of Food procurement of relief food for distribution during this COVID 19 lockdown.

The arrested include the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatude and accounting Officer Joel Wanjala.

Others are Fred Rutimba and commissioner Disaster management Martin Owor.

Addressing the media this afternoon, the head of the Unit Lt. Col Edith Nakalema said the officials were inflating prices and rejecting lower price offers from suppliers.