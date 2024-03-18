By David Awori
Four pupils perished after a fierce fire destroyed a boys’ dormitory in which they were sleeping at Victory Nursery and Primary School in Busia district on Sunday evening.
According to Stephen Ojambo, the school head teacher, two other pupils are admitted in hospital with severe burn injuries.
He says bodies of the deceased have been taken to Busia health Center IV for a postmortem examination.
The cause of the fire that is said to have broken out at about midnight is being investigated.