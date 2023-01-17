Four youths were on Monday arraigned before Buganda Road Court in connection to charges relating to the attack on Principle Judge Flavian Zeija’s convoy, the murder of three police officers at Busiika police station, several civilian murders, and gun robberies.

The four are Katende Moses, Faisal Musana, Abudallatif Balikoowa, and Adam Weduma. Prosecution states that the 4 and others still at large, on October 31, 2022, attacked Busiika police station and gunned down three police officers; AIP Alex Wagaruka, police constables; Moses, and Odama Steven.

The suspects are alleged to have committed several murders in several districts and places such as Mitala- Maria in Mpigi where they also killed police constable Otim Lawrence. Other murders were in Lusaze in Rubaga division, Kasokoso in Nakawa division, and Butambala.

Prosecution further states that the 4 accused also attempted to cause the death of Ako Evan in Namayingo district and Annet Naluweewa during the attack at Busiika police station on October 31, 2022, and Catherine Ndagire at Kyabadaza in Mpigi district on October 9, 2022.

The suspects have further faced a charge of belonging to a terrorist organisation in which prosecution led by Resident State Attorney Keko Joan states that they publically confessed to being members of the ADF, a popular terrorist organistaion.

Court has further heard that in May 2021, the suspects used force to rob an SMG gun and ammunition from police constables in Namayingo district. Theuy are also accused of stealing another rifle with 5 rounds of ammunition at Nesta fuel station in Lusaze from James Amuriat, a security guard, 2 AK47 rifles with 27 Live ammunition at Busiika police station, and several other gun robberies.

Trial grade one magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza has cautioned the suspects not to plead to the capital offenses of terrorism, murder, and aggravated robbery as he lacks jurisdiction to handle the mentioned offenses. He has consequently mentioned the charges to the suspects and remanded them to Luzira prison as they await committal to the High Court.

The suspects have been ordered to return before the Chief Magistrate, Sarah Tusiime on January 31, 2023, as investigations continue.