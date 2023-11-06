Four suspects accused of killing senior state attorney Joan Namazzi Kagezi in 2015 have been charged with murder and terrorism before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa. They were not allowed to take plea because the court has no jurisdiction to hear capital offences.

The suspects were on Monday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza who remanded them until November 20, 2023, for mention of their case.

Sstate prosecutors under their umbrella organisation, the Uganda Prosecutors Association, and the children of the late Joan Kagezi showed up to witness the moment.

The suspects have been identified as Kisseka Daniel Kiwanuka, Kibuuka John, Nasur Abdallah Mugonole, and Musajagge John.

The quartet faces two counts including terrorism and murder of Kagezi on March 30, 2015, at Kiwatule as she was driving home with her children.

At the time of her murder by shooting, Kagezi was the lead prosecutor of the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala. The office of the DPP has since started a memorial lecture to remember her life and dedication to serve.

Ms Irene Nakibungwe, the assistant DPP spokesperson says the other suspects at large will be apprehended.

“We are glad that finally, the day has come, we are hopeful that we are going to get justice for the family, for the prosecution agency at large that one of us was taken out action when she was doing her work,” Nakimbugwe said on Monday.