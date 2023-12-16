The 5th Division Court Martial has dismissed some of the soldiers who were seen in a viral video clip flogging a suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle.

Corporal Richard Burton Odong Otto, the then Lagot Detach Commander, and Privates Sunday Mungu Acel, Dennis Ogwang, and Martin Henry Omara were charged with aggravated torture.

Four of the accused pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated torture, while Omara Morris pleaded not guilty. Those who pleaded guilty were sentenced to one year in jail and dismissed from the army.

According to Col. Deo Akiiki, the deputy defense spokesperson, Col. Ismail Ssendagira, the chairman of the 5th Division Court Martial acquitted Private Omara Morris after Corporal Odong Otto Richard Burton testified that Omara was not among them at the time of committing the crime.

“This court therefore hereby sentences you Cpl Odong Richard Burton, Pte Mongu Acel Sunday, Pte Ogwang Denish, and Pte Omara Martin Henry to dismissal with disgrace from the Defence Forces and imprisonment for one year at Uganda government prison Lira,” Col Sendagire said.

In the court session held at Lagot Primary School, Lagot Village in Pajong Parish, Mucwini Sub-county, Kitgum district, Col. Ssendagire said the convicts have the right to appeal within 14 days to the General Court Martial in Kampala.

The sentence followed an incident where the convicts tortured Nelson Omon from Lagot military detach on December 10, 2023, on camera, on allegations that he stole a motorcycle.

The video went viral on Tuesday, December 12, causing uproar, and in response to the public outcry, the UPDF moved to arrest all the suspects.