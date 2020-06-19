

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 14 new COVID- 19 cases bringing the total to 755 in Uganda.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, the new cases include 5 truck drivers, 2 from Busia, 1 from Mirama Hills,1 from Bunagana,1 from Lia points of entry.

While the 9 are from contacts and alerts; 5 of these were from Kampala, 3 from Kyotera and 1 from Nebbi.

The 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were returned to their respective countries.

To date Uganda has registered 492 recoveries, and no covid-related death.