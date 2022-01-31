By ESTHER OLUKA

After losing the Dodoth West MP seat during the January 2021 General Election, Fr Simon Lokodo, a former MP and Ethics and Integrity minister, sat down with Esther Oluka, back in May 2021, to talk about the loss and his previous work experience.

The interview was part of a series Daily Monitor had intended to run on former legislators sharing their experiences about life after Parliament. This was Fr Lokodo’s last one-on-one interview with this newspaper before his death on January 28 (last Friday), in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was on official duty.

