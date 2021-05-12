By James Kabengwa

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has warned that the continued detention of Bobi Wine’s supporters demeans the core values of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) when it ascended to power 36 years ago.

Mr Mayiga said government should display evidence of the weapons it claims were in possession of detained Bobi Wine supporters, and also asked for proof of how the group had organised to destabilise the country.