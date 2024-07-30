The new intern doctors have been asked to uphold a high degree of discipline and ethical code of conduct as one of the ways to minimize patient-doctor conflicts as well as unnecessary friction with their employers.

This appeal was been made by Annet Musinguzi, the Human Resources Manager in the ministry of health, during the National induction for Medical Interns cohort 2024/2025 at Makerere University yesterday.

Musinguzi noted that most of the conflicts originate from unethical conduct, warning that although the interns may pass the registration exams, if they do not uphold discipline they will be disqualified.

“Remember it is six months then we change after six again but for us the pharmacists we keep on rotating you almost in the monthly basis and the rotational areas we have national drug authorities, industries and others’’, Musinguzi said.