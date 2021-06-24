President Museveni has declared tomorrow, Friday a public holiday and 4th National Prayer Session for inter-denominational prayers against Coronavirus infections.

It comes at a time the country experiences a surge in new infections with the figure now standing at 74,260 and over 700 deaths since March last year but with a 17 fold increase in the last one month.

The President says the public holiday is to enable the country to hold prayers to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing Covid pandemic and will be held virtually at State House Entebbe at mid- day with leaders of the various religious denominations to take part via zoom.