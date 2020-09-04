By Paul Adude

Former Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) fighters in Acholi sub region have called on President Yoweri Museveni to address their grievances citing neglect from the government which they helped bring to power.

The coordinator Fronasa in Acholi sub region, Billy Graham Olanya said President Museveni needs to fulfill pledges he made to the Fronasa families in Acholi sub-region on 28th July 2013 in Awere in Omoro District during his visit to the families.

He said President Museveni had promised that Gen Saleh would give the cooperative Shs900million but up to now nothing has been deposited on their account.

Olanya made the remarks while addressing journalists before embarking on a peaceful demonstration walk to State House Entebbe to present the fighters’ grievances to the President last evening.

Olanya said the former fighters and their families are also concerned that they might not receive Shs5million meant for each family under the Akasimo project to boost income-generating enterprises for the veterans, headed by special assistant to President Museveni, Maj Jacob Asiimwe.