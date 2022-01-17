By Ritah Kemigisa

There is hope for motorists that the skyrocketing fuel prices could soon go down as over 400 fuel tankers have been cleared by the Uganda Revenue Authority at the Malaba border point.

Fuel prices in the country have in the past few days hit a record high with a liter of petrol going for shs 12,000 in Hoima Oil city and other upcountry districts.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in a January 16th, 2022 letter, attributed the increasing fuel prices to stock out of petrol at some outlets caused by truck delays at the border.

Speaking to KFM, Ibrahim Bbossa, URA’s Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs says over 370 trucks both fuel and cargo were by Sunday afternoon cleared.

He expresses commitment that the authority will soon clear the backlog of consignments at the border.

The truck drivers had gone on strike after the government of Uganda directed for mandatory covid19 tests at USD30.

The strike has since been called off after a council of ministers of the East African Community agreed to 7 days of cost free covid19 tests at both the Busia and Malaba border points.