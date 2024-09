By Andrew Bagala

A woman in her 30s, who is suspected to have been jogging near the Northern Bypass before she was hit with a blunt object on the head by unknown persons, has been found dead. Police found the body of Agnes Nantongo, a Manager at African Oil Petrol Station, near Agenda Bridge at Kamuli A’ Zone, Kireka Ward in Namugongo Division, Wakiso District, yesterday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said they suspect that Nantongo was hit with a blunt object on the head.