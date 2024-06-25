Police in Mubende District are investigating circumstances under which a fuel station manager allegedly shot himself dead over debts.

The Wamala region police spokesperson Racheal Kawala has identified the deceased as 27-year old Allan Atubo a resident of Kisekende Village in south division Mubende municipality.

At the time of his death, Atubo was managing Oil Energy Fuel Station Mubende branch located at Kiekende village in Mubende town.

Ibrahim Kigundu, a resident and friend to the deceased, says

The manager had a debt of Shs4 million which he suspects might have triggered the suspected suicide.

Police from Mubende station was called in after residents heard gun short rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and recovered an AK47 rifle at the scene.

She says the preliminary findings indicate that yesterday at 3pm the deceased returned from Mubende town and asked his assistant Sharon Subukirwe to help him inform her husband to lend him 3m shillings and shortly after that he started shedding tears while carrying his two year old daughter.

He then later proceeded to his office and later at about 7pm while Hillary Ajoiga a security guard at this fuel station had gone to sign for a gun for duty, he found Atubo lying in a pool of blood.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mubende Hospital pending postmortem.