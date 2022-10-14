By George Emuron

One person has died instantly after a fuel tanker overturned this morning in Bukedea, along the Mbale-Soroti highway.

Oscar Greggory Ageca, the East Kyoga police spokesperson says the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

He says the deceased, whose identity is yet to be established was the driver of truck Reg No KAH362Z that was heading towards Soroti.

Agecha adds that the body is still stuck inside the wreckage.

Police are now heavily deployed around the tanker to prevent local residents from syphoning fuel that could lead to a fire incident.