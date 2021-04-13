By Ritah Kemigisa

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations, (FUFA) management has thanked the former captain of the Uganda Cranes Denis Onyango for the good memories he created for Uganda.

Onyango on Monday announced that he was retiring from international football with immediate effect after 16 years of service.

In a tweet, the federation says Onyango brought joy to many Ugandans adding that his super saves were top notch.

Onyango’s announcement comes at a time Magogo is clashing with players after a failed 2021 Afcon qualification campaign.

He becomes the second player to retire following the decision by his Vice captain Hassan Wasswa to retire on Saturday.

Onyango has meanwhile said that he will remain a true patriot of football in Uganda adding that it pains him to see that he will not wear the jersey of the cranes before passionate fans again.