By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has today officially unveiled Milutin Sredejovic Micho as the new Cranes head coach.

Micho left Uganda in 2017 having coached the Cranes for four years in his first stint.

He has replaced Johnathan Mckinstry and has signed a three-year contract effective 1st August 2021.

He will be assisted by Livingston Mbabazi, Fred Kajoba is the goal keeping coach, Geoffrey Massa as the Cranes Manager and Ivan Ssewanyana as the physiotherapist.

Micho will also work with Frenchman Frank Plain as director of performance and Addidas Workou from Ethiopia as a video analyst.