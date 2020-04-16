By Shamim Nateebwa

Through the National Taskforce, FUFA will be distributing 12.5 tonnes of rice to all local players, officials and fans.

While delivering the food to the National taskforce, the FUFA president Moses Magogo noted that the football governing body has decided to come to the rescue of all licensed players in both the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and the FUFA Big League (FBL).

FUFA says that this is a results of complaints that came up from some clubs including league record winners SC villa who failed to pay their players’ salaries after FUFA authorized competitions were suspended last month.

The development by FUFA which is expected to kick off this week is set to benefit over 900 (estimated 512 UPL and 450 Big League) local players.