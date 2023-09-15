By Jessica Sabano | Monitor

The High Court in Mukono has remanded Dr Matthew Kirabo awaiting further management of the case in which he was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe. In May 2022 Justice Henry Kawesa Isabirye convicted then fugitive Kirabo of murder following a months-long trial in his abnsentia.

After spending months on the run, Kirabo was arrested in Nairobi on Wednesday by Kenya security operatives. Justice David Matovu of Mukono High Court on Friday remanded him to Luzira Prison pending sentencing proceedings.

Evidence before court indicate that Mirembe, who was at the time a student at Makerere University, was murdered by Kirabo on July 11, 2015 following a misunderstanding. Her body was found dumped in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi in Buikwe District.

When he first appeared before court on October 6, 2021, Kirabo pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with the guidance of his lawyer, Ali Hassan Kato. He applied for bail which was granted without any objection from the state attorney. Read more