By David Ajuna | Monitor

Fugitive Ugandan murder convict Dr Mathew Kirabo is set to be extradited to his country following his arrest by Kenya Interpol on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Kirabo has been on the “most wanted” list since November 2021 when his name was populated into Interpol data, and a red notice issued against him.

“All this while, Interpol was monitoring his movement across the globe until when he was captured yesterday. They successfully identified him,” Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted on Wednesday. Read more