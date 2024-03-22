President Museveni on Thursday amended the list of his cabinet ministers.

Among the new ministers joining cabinet is events promoter Balaam Barugahara who has been appointed as the state minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development (in charge of youth).

Mr Barugahara, a businessman and strong mobiliser of the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is one of the people behind MK Movement which morphed into the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) pressure group with Gen Muhoozi as its leader.

In the reshuffle, Mr Museveni who said he had made ‘slight’ amendments will have a new Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and a deputy.

“thank the father of the nation, President Kaguta Museveni, for appointing me Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs). I also congratulate all the other appointed members of Cabinet. The appointment is a vote of confidence in me on behalf of my first unit, MK Army, the MK Movement now Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Bunyoro, and the patriotic youth of Uganda,” Mr Barugahara said in a post shared on his official X platform.

Find the full list here

Read more