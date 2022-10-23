One of the directors of a local radio station, Galaxy FM, died Saturday night following a nasty accident at Nakigala along the Entebbe-Kampala Expressway, police have said.
Pius Kamugisha is said to have died on the way to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the 10pm road crash which involved a Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) officer.
“The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UG 0382D (Toyota Hilux) that was being driven by Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhabga I.O 1st Division Kakiri and motor vehicle registration number UBK 320P Benz black driven by Pius Kamugisha whom we have established to be the C.E O of Galaxy FM and a resident of Senge, Wakiso who died on the way to hospital,” said traffic and road safety spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.
According to police, both Lt Col Byaruhabga and Kamugisha were from Entebbe side heading to Busega side when the crash happened. Read more here.