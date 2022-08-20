Garage Select FC won the Youth football tournament in Mbarara city.

On Saturday, the Garage Select team was crowned winners after they defeated Zone FC in a highly heated football match.

Team Chairman MK Project Michael Nuwagira, who was the cheif guest at the tournament congratulated the team and asked the youth to always make good use of their talents.

Toyota also emphasized that the youths need them and they also need the youths for their innovations

16 teams participated in the one week tournament to lift talent at Kakyeka Stadium.