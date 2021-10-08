BY SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

A new report has shown that Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases have roughly tripled in a period of three years due to the covid-induced lockdown.

The research that was done by the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development through the National Gender-Based Violence (NGBVD) Database shows that reported GBV cases increased from 2,300 in 2019 to 8,200 in 2020.

The report also indicates that due to the increasing number of GBV cases, health care providers spend over Shs18billion annually to deal with the effects of GBV, Uganda police spend over Shs19b while local councils spend Shs 12.7b.

Speaking to the media during the GBV financial meeting in Kampala yesterday, the Minister for gender Betty Amongi called upon legislators and all sectors to join the cause to fight against Gender Violence because the number keeps on increasing every year.

Amongi added that the interventions by the authorities to address GBV are inadequately financed and this hinders the attainment of the targets development outcomes and SDGS which explicitly target the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.