

Rtd.Major General Kasirye Ggwanga has died at the age of 68.

He died at Nakasero hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Gen.Kasirye was admitted at the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya in early April 2020.

According to Mr Joseph Luzige, the chairman LC5 Mityana District, the entire district is currently mourning the death of the General.

”He cared a lot about the common person, worked on our roads and led by example. As a district we have lost a strong person like Kasirye Ggwanga,” he said.

Luzige adds that Kasirye Ggwanga was born a hero and he lived a life of a hero.

Luzige reveals that the members of his family are very sad and are beginning to gather at his residence. At his farm in Manyi sub county, people are already gathering to pay their last respect to him.

Major Kasirye was born in 1952 to a father who was a hunter. He was commonly known as a proud military officer and a farmer.

After 47 years of serving the Ugandan army, in 2018 Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga officially retired to concentrate on commercial farming and was commonly known for fighting against deforestation.

Currently, the family is waiting for the official communication from government since Gen. Kasirye is entitled to a state burial.