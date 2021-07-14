By Ritah Kemigisa

Security minister Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has dismissed claims that the government is only arresting Muslims for alleged involvement in the attempted assassination of works minister Gen Katumba Wamala.

This is after Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa accused the government of turning a blind eye to the torture meted out on Muslim suspects.

However, the deputy speaker Anita Among has asked Basalirwa to leave the issue of religion out of such crimes.

Minister Muhwezi has meanwhile defended security agencies saying they only arrest suspects for crimes committed and not because of their religious affiliation.

He also reassures the nation that government does not condone acts of torture, adding that action shall be taken after thorough investigations into the matter.