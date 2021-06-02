By Ritah Kemigisa

The works and transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala has this morning taken to social media to thank a number of people following yesterday’s shooting but has notably hailed the Boda Boda man who forcibly rushed him off the scene to Malcom clinic to get first aid.

“I would like in a special way to thank the boda boda man who forced me on his boda so that I can go and get first aid. In the same spirit, I would thank Malcolm Healthcare Kisasi for everything they did to stop the bleeding. That first aid helped so much,” he tweeted.

Gen Katumba on Tuesday survived a targeted drive-by shooting incident that left him wounded but claimed the lives of his daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and driver Haruna Kayondo.

In a series of tweets this morning, Gen Katumba says he is recovering from a surgery that saw one of the bullets removed last evening but adds that another bullet is yet to be removed since it affected his arteries.

“My injuries are not alarming. I had surgery last evening, and one of the bullets was removed. However, because of how the other bullet affected my arteries, it was not removed, and the doctors will advise on the way forward,” he explained.

He meanwhile says he has no clue about the motive of the attack but demands that the terrorists that tried to assassinate him are brought to book.

“I pray that one day soon, the terrorists that tried to assassinate me and took the lives of my daughter Brenda and driver Haruna will be brought to book. For God and my Country,” he added.

Katumba has also praised his escort Sgt. Khalid Koboyoit for evacuating him from the crime scene as fast as he did and for shooting back at the terrorists saying things could have gotten worse.