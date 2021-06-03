By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

Tuesday began as a normal day for Gen Edward Katumba Wamala’s household. He woke up at about 6am, asked the house-help what she was preparing for breakfast and then returned to shower.

Later, he had a breakfast of sausages, avocado, mango slices, cucumber and yoghurt before departing home in his official army vehicle, a Land Cruiser V8 registration H4DF 2138, followed by a military pick-up loaded with new tyres in which there was only the driver.

Also, inside the Land Cruiser chauffeured by Haruna Kayondo was Gen Katumba’s daughter Brenda Nantongo and bodyguard, Sgt Khalid Koboyoit.

Midway the trip, while on Kisota Road and about 70 metres to Bukoto-Kisaasi Road, they heard an unusual sound which they assumed was a boda boda crashing into their vehicle.

Narrating the details of the ambush in which Nantongo and Kayondo were killed, and his miraculous escape, Gen Katumba yesterday told mourners that he realised that they were under attack when the assailants fired five rapid shots.

