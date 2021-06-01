By Ritah Kemigisa

Gen Katumba Wamala has thanked God for the second chance he has given him after surviving an attempted assassination this morning.

In a courtesy video recording with his children on his hospital bed, Gen Katumba has called for calm saying he is fine and will recover from injuries which he sustained on both shoulders.

He has condemned the killing of his daughter Brenda Nantogo whom he says had done nothing wrong to this world.

He has asked Ugandans to pray for his wife whom he says is in a terrible state.

“All my children, I will be fine, I have survived, we have lost Brenda, that’s God’s plan. She had nothing, she did nothing to this world but the bad guys have done it. God has given me a second chance, I will pull through. Don’t worry I don’t have bad injuries, only the arms but I will be fine. I am with the doctors, I love you guys, please pray for mummy, she is in a terrible state. Bye.” Katumba’s words in the video.