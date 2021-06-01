UPDF General Katumba Wamala, also the Minister for Works and Transport has this morning been shot at, in what has been reported as an assassination attempt.

Reports state that Wamala’s daughter, only identified as Brenda, and his driver, were killed in the assassination attempt on the General’s life.

Wamala been rushed for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment at Medipal hospital.

According to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the State Minister for Housing in the Cabinet of Uganda Katumba sustained injuries on both shoulders.