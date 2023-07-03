President Yoweri Museveni, who doubles as the commander in chief of the armed forces has approved the retirement of 110 Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers in a ceremony slated for August 31, 2023.

According to a UPDF statement signed by Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, of the 110 officers to retire, 11 are generals and 99 are senior officers. Batch 13A of those to retire includes former IGP Kale Kayihura, according to UPDF.

The former Police chief was in 2018 charged with failure to protect war materials, failure to supervise police officers, and abetting kidnap. He has been out on bail since 2020.

Additionally, Kayihura was in 2018 sacked from the position of IGP which he had held for over 12 years, and was replaced by his then-deputy, Martin Okoth Ochola.

Other retiring officers include; Major Generals Joseph Arocha, Stephen Oluka, and Ham Atwoki Kaija among others.

