President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who recently went on a Twitter meltdown where he threatened to invade Kenya and capture its capital, Nairobi in two weeks has finally apologised.

Muhoozi also made comments about the recent election in Kenya that was won by William Ruto, saying he would have wished former president Uhuru Kenyatta to seek a third term, arguing that he would have won.

In a tweet shared on Thursday evening, Gen Muhoozi apologised to Ruto saying he has no problem with him before asking for forgiveness.

“I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. God bless East Africa,” Muhoozi’s tweet reads.

His apology comes a week after his father, President Museveni apologised to president Ruto and Kenyans.

In his apology, the president noted that it was wrong for a public officer to meddle in the affairs of other nations.

Despite the reckless comments made by Muhoozi, he was promoted to a full four-star general and retained his position as presidential advisor on special operations after being removed as the commander of Land Forces.