By Benjamin Jumbe

The state minister for internal affairs Gen David Muhoozi has been forced by the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah to apologize before parliament.

This was after concerns were raised over delayed delivery of criminal summons issued to two legislators namely Mohamed Ssegirinya of Kawempe North and Makindue West’s Allan Ssewanyana who were rearrested recently.

In his statement before the house the minister had said police had issued criminal summons which were presented to the speaker’s office, however, the speaker said they had come in late asking for an apology.

The speaker yesterday adjourned the house after members of the opposition walked out in protest demanding an explanation from the government over the manner in which the two legislators were rearrested.