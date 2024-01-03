First Son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has called for speedy investigations into the attempted murder of Pastor Alloysious Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministry.

According to police, unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle belonging to Pastor Bugingo on Tuesday night, leaving his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, dead and the pastor injured.

Commenting on the incident through his official X platform on Wednesday morning, Gen Muhoozi demanded swift action from law enforcement agencies.

Muhoozi says he talked to Bugingo, a vocal supporter of the MK Movement who sustained a minor shoulder injury in the attack.

“This is the second attack on our supporters in the last 8 months and no offender has been brought to book yet,” Gen. Muhoozi stated, expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of violence and the lack of closure in previous cases. He emphasized the need for a swift and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Once again we urge the law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate and bring these criminals to justice. Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or some other shadowy group? We need answers to these questions,” Muhoozi’s post reads further.

“The case of the cold-blooded murder of Isma Olaxess is still unresolved,” he wrote.

Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the attackers, who fled the scene on a motorcycle. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have assured continuous updates as more information comes to light.