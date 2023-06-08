Senior presidential advisor for special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has consoled Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) peacekeepers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) over the tragic incident at their Buulo Mareer base on May 26, 2023.

President Museveni on Saturday said Uganda lost 54 soldiers, the Force’s worst record while in Somalia.

According to Defense deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, while meeting UPDF officers at their camp in Mogadishu, Gen Muhoozi informed the peacekeepers that the strategic leadership has identified the weaknesses which caused Al-Shabaab to attack and overrun Buulo Mareer camp, saying these were both tactical and external factors that need to be addressed.

He reportedly cautioned troops not to relax because of ATMIS drawdown but to instead be more aggressive.

Gen Muhoozi has been in Somalia for the last five days meeting UPDF commanders and staff, as well as survivors of the the Buulo Mareer incident.