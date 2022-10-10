Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has this morning been decorated as a full four-star General by his uncle and also presidential adviser on military matters, Gen. Salim Saleh.

The pipping ceremony has taken place at the military headquarters in Mbuya.

Gen. Muhoozi was last week dropped from his position as commander of Land Forces by his father, President Yoweri Museveni who also promoted him from the rank of Lieutenant General to full General.

Museveni has since replaced his son with Operation Shujja commander in DRC Lt. Gen. Muhanga Kayanja who was also promoted from the rank of Major General.

This morning, Gen. Saleh also presided over the pipping of Lt. Gen Kayanja. After the pipping ceremony, Gen Muhoozi handed over his office as commander of Land Forces to Lt. Gen. Kayanja.

Gen. Muhoozi remains a presidential advisor on special operations.