First Son and commander of land forces, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced his retirement from the army.

In a tweet Muhoozi said he was happy to announce his retirement after 28 years.

”After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda every day,” he said.

His tweet comes after he bragged about accomplishing and mending the relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.