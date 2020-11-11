BY ROBERT MUHEREZA

Gen Tumukunde has opted for door to door campaign under heavy down pouring down in Bubare trading center Rubanda District where he promised local residents better service delivery once elected the president of Uganda.

This was shortly after he addressed his supporters at Rubanda district headquarters.

At around 11Am, he was blocked from going to Kisoro District at Kanaba check point (about 15Km to Kisoro town along the Kabale-Kisoro road) and the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Mr Peter Mugisha said that they blocked him because it was not his campaign day.