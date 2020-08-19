

By Benjamin Jumbe

The directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned Presidential hopeful Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

According to summons by the Director Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo, Lt Gen Tumukunde is summoned for an interview and statement recording on allegations that he has been holding meetings at his office in kololo and other places with army veterans to discuss issues related to politics.

Akullo in the letter says such actions if true contravene sections of the 1995 Constitution and the UPDF act

He is expected to appear at the CID headquarters at 2pm today.

Gen Tumukunde was yesterday arrested by police officers led by Hilary Mukiza in Njeru municipality in Buikwe and taken to Njeru police station for questioning.

He was picked up from Royal Paradise Hotel where he was meeting his campaign coordinators.