

Independent presidential candidate Henry Tumukunde is the latest to suspend his campaign ahead of the 2021 general election demanding for the release of NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi.

Yesterday, John Katumba and ANTs Mugisha Muntu suspended their campaigns over the same.

According to Tumukunde, it has become increasingly difficult and necessary to speak truth to power.

He says there is a need to find a way to avoid the violent scenes seen across the country on Wednesday.

Yesterday, riots broke out across various parts of the country over Bobi Wine’s arrest and so far three people were confirmed dead by police with over 30 injured.

Tumukunde adds that he is in consultation with other politicians seeking for change on the best course of action so as to restore sanity in the country.